J&K Special Police Officer Dies After Terrorist Attack In Pulwama

At least 168 terrorists are estimated to be operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Jammu and Kashmir special police officer, who suffered injuries after he was attacked by terrorists at his residence this morning, has died during treatment at the hospital, informed the police in a tweet.

Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot at by terrorists at his home in Gudoora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. He was receiving treatment at a local hospital where he died of his injuries, the police added.

"Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker #succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture," the police said in a tweet.

Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker #succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/SKKXWWd0hW - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 13, 2022

The attack on the police officer comes a day after a 36-year-old government employee was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was fired upon at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village. He was critically injured and was been shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

At least 168 terrorists are operating in Jammu and Kashmir while 75 have been killed in encounters with security forces this year, officials said.

Among those neutralised include 21 foreign mercenaries, they pointed out.

The opposition Congress has often accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to protect the people of the valley.