J&K Principal, Jail Officer Sacked For Supporting Terrorists: Sources

A jail officer and a school principal have been sacked in Jammu and Kashmir over terror links

A senior prison officer and a school principal have been sacked for working with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, government sources told NDTV today, asking not to be identified.

Deputy Superintendent of Jails in the Union Territory, Feroz Ahmad Lone, and government school principal Javid Ahmad Shah have been sacked after investigation showed they have links with terror groups, the sources said.

Mr Lone was appointed to his post in 2012 when Omar Abdullah was the Chief Minister. The jail officer allegedly conspired with terrorist group leaders to send young people to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK for weapons training, the sources said, adding these young people were then sent back to Jammu and Kashmir as Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Mr Lone allegedly worked with Riyaz Naikoo, a Hizbul terrorist who was shot dead by security forces. The jail officer allegedly helped two terrorists gain access to the prison to meet another terrorist, who was behind bars.

"It is an open secret that prisons in Jammu and Kashmir were being used as a breeding ground for radicalisation and terror plots were hatched from jails before August 2019... The role of people like Feroz Lone holding important position to facilitate such activities is what had led to a complete breakdown of the prison system," a government source said.

The school principal, Mr Shah, was appointed to the job in 1989. He has been a supporter of terrorist groups like Hurriyat and Jamat-e-Islami (JeI).

"He was advisor to Hurriyat cadre and JeI working in Bijbehara in 2016 during terrorist Burhan Wani agitation. As principal of the government institution, he ensured that Hurriyat hartal calendars were followed in letter and spirit not only in the government school that he was heading but its subsidiary institutions too," the source said.

Mr Shah misused his official position openly and did not allow girl students to study and participate in physical education and curriculum.