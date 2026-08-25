J&K Power Hike Triggers Opposition Protest, Omar Abdullah Defends Move

Both the opposition and allies of the Omar Abdullah government have strongly reacted to the increase in electricity tariffs and demanded an immediate rollback of the nearly 7 per cent hike in power charges in Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition is bamking on Omar Abdullah's unfulfilled promise of 200 units of free electricity and accused him of doing exactly the opposite.

The Chief Minister, however, defended the hike, calling it a compulsion while citing inflation, rising electricity costs and structural pressures.

Omar Abdullah hit back at his opponents and reminded them of much higher tariff hikes during their tenure.

"Those criticising us have also been in government. During the PDP-BJP government, power tariff was increased by 14 per cent. Four years earlier, there was a 15 per cent hike. We have only raised tariffs by around 6 per cent after a gap of four years," Mr Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister said his government had never promised a freeze on electricity tariff. "We committed to provide 200 units of free electricity to the poorest households through a solar-based scheme," he added.

The opposition alleges that Omar Abdullah is reneging on his election promise, as the National Conference had promised 200 units of free electricity in its election manifesto.

Recently, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) approved a 6.8 per cent hike in electricity tariffs, which will come into effect from September 1.

The Congress, an important ally of the NC-led government, has termed the increase an "unjustified burden" on the people.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hamid Karra said the Congress would stand with the people and oppose the tariff hike.

"The government must remember that electricity is not a luxury, it is an essential service. The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve affordable and reliable power, not ever-increasing bills. The Congress will stand firmly with the people and oppose every measure that places an unjustified financial burden on them,'' he said.

The BJP has termed the hike a "betrayal'' of the people. BJP leader Sunil Sharma said the National Conference was voted to power on the promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to every household.

"The NC government promised 200 units of free electricity to every household. But instead of fulfilling that commitment, people are now facing an increase in electricity tariffs. This is not relief, it is a betrayal of the trust placed in the government," he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party held protests against the tariff hike and demanded its rollback. In some places, party workers held candlelight vigils demanding a rollback of the tariff hike.

"At a time when households are already struggling with rising costs, the government must stop adding to their burden. Electricity is an essential service, not a source of revenue at the expense of ordinary people. The tariff hike must be rolled back,'' the party said.