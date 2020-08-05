J&K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu Resigns, Say Sources

The Comptroller and Auditor General is a constitutional post and cannot be left vacant (File)

GC Murmu, the Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu Kashmir, is the front-runner for the post of the country's new auditor, NDTV has learnt. Sources said Mr Murmu has already resigned his post in Jammu and Kashmir and a hunt is on for his successor. The post of the Comptroller and Auditor General, meanwhile, is expected to fall vacant this week as incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi turns 65. The Comptroller and Auditor General is a constitutional post and cannot be left vacant.

"Rajiv Mehrishi is turning 65 on August 8. That is why the government is in a hurry to look for a replacement," a senior bureaucrat in the Cabinet secretariat told NDTV.

Mr Murmu has worked with Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister, the official said. Soon after Mr Modi became the Prime Minister, Mr Murmu joined the Union Finance Ministry. He became part of the expenditure department as a joint-secretary.

The senior bureaucrat was expected to retire on November 30 last year. But before that, he was appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated into two union territories in October.

The government is also looking for someone to replace Mr Murmu in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It depends how Delhi wants to proceed," an official said. "If it wants political activity to start, they will have to appoint someone who can connect with politicians and political parties there," said a retired bureaucrat who served in the Cabinet Secretariat.