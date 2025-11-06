J&K Launches Craft Heritage Courses, Stipend For Students

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced craft heritage courses in technical institutions to revive, preserve and promote Kashmir's rich traditional craft that is facing a machine-made invasion.

At least 500 students will get admission in polytechnic colleges and industrial training institutes for seven different heritage craft courses. All the students undergoing these courses will also receive a stipend from the government.

The programme named as Chief Minister's Scheme for Introduction of Heritage Courses was announced by Omar Abdullah today.

“The scheme will revive seven traditional craft courses across 25 units in government ITIs/polytechnics with an intake capacity of 500 students, with stipends for trainees and honorarium for instructors,” the chief minister said.

According to Abdullah, the courses are aimed at “preserving heritage and promoting skill-based livelihoods in J&K”.

Under the scheme, students will get a monthly stipend of “Rs 1,000, and the instructors conducting theory and practical classes will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively,” a spokesman said.

In a statement, the government said the initiative is aimed at safeguarding traditional skills and encouraging youth participation in heritage-linked livelihoods, and integrating local crafts into modern skill development frameworks.

Abdullah has said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to preserving Jammu and Kashmir's centuries-old craftsmanship while creating new avenues of employment for the youth.

“Our heritage crafts are not only a reflection of our cultural identity but also a source of dignified livelihood. This initiative will serve as a bridge between tradition and opportunity,” he said.