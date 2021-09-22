J&K Helicopter Crash: Army Pilot Cremated With Full Military Honours

Floral wreaths were laid and the last rites of Major Rajput was performed with full military honours

The cremation of Major Anuj Rajput, who was killed along with his co-pilot when their helicopter crash-landed in a dense forest in Jammu and Kashmir, happened today with full military honours in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Wrapped in the Indian flag, a coffin carrying his body was brought to the cremation ground in Panchkula near Chandigarh, where a large number of people joined Army personnel to pay homage to the soldier.

Floral wreaths were laid and the last rites of Major Rajput was performed with full military honours, including a gun salute.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is the ruling BJP MLA from Panchkula, was also present when funeral was performed.

Earlier in the day, the Army officer's body was brought to his hometown, Panchkula.

The family members of Major Rajput, who had turned 28 just a few days ago, were inconsolable when the body reached their Panchkula home.

