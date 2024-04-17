J&K Government Provides Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Each To Boat Tragedy Victims' Families

Six persons drowned in the river while three others are still missing. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday provided a compensation relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the next family of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Bilal Mohiuddin visited Gandbal and met the families of the victims who drowned in the Jhelum river on Tuesday, an official spokesman said.

He said the officials consoled the loss the life and provided a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to the next family of each victim.

Six persons drowned in the river while three others are still missing after a boat carrying 19 persons capsized. Ten people were rescued.

