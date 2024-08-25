'J&K Polls Not For Statehood, We Have Bigger Goal': Mehbooba Mufti

J&K poll results will be decalred on October 4 (File)

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that for her, the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is not for statehood or seat sharing but for a "bigger goal."

During the press conference for the launch of the PDP manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, Mehbooba Mufti said, "For me, this election (upcoming Assembly elections in J&K) is not for statehood or seat sharing... We have a bigger goal... We are fighting for dignity, for the resolution."

She further said that alliance and seat sharing "are faraway things" and stated that if the National Conference and Congress are ready to adopt her agenda, then she will support them because for her, "solving the problem of Kashmir is more important than anything else."

She further criticised the alliance between Congress and the National Conference, stating that the alliance is formed not on agenda but seat-sharing.

"When we allied earlier, we had an agenda; when we allied with the BJP, we had an agenda which they agreed to but the alliance between the National Conference and Congress is not happening on the agenda; it is happening on seat sharing. We will not do any alliance in which there is only talk of seat sharing. The alliance should be on agenda and our agenda is to solve the problem of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

In their election manifesto, the PDP promised efforts to restore Articles 370 and 35A and diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan and ensure the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

According to the manifesto, the PDP "is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded."

The party also promised to advocate "diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, emphasising conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation" and the establishment of "full connectivity across the LoC for trade and social exchange."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)