It's 'My Destiny' To Remove Uncertainties, Says PM Modi

Citing his government's decisions to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, to enact a law against triple talaq, and to abrogate Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was "his destiny" to end uncertainties in the lives of people.

Speaking to a delegation of residents of unauthorised colonies and BJP lawmakers from Delhi, he elaborated on the difficulties faced by the residents, saying they lived under the fear that their houses could be demolished or civic bodies could take action against them.

"The life of uncertainty in unauthorised colonies was very difficult. Imagine a train journey where the TTE can come and make you leave your seat," PM Modi said.

To remove that uncertainty, he said his government will enact a law in the Winter Session of Parliament to provide the residents of unauthorised colonies ownership rights of their properties.

He said the human life faced uncertainty in different forms, and cited his government's decision to abrogate "the temporary provision" of Article 370 of the Constitution, which the ruling party has asserted was an impediment in the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Just imagine the condition of people of Jammu and Kashmir where a temporary board of Article 370 was hanged since Independence. A situation was created through Article 370, that they did not have faith that Delhi will do anything for them," the PM said.

He said Muslim women lived in "constant fear and uncertainty" due to triple talaq. "The sword hanged over their neck. They feared being thrown out (by their husbands) even if the vegetable (cooked by them) contained more salt. Their fathers, brothers, mothers also felt concerned. The entire society was living a life of anguish and ensured certainty," he added.

"It appears it's my destiny to remove uncertainties," the prime minister said.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the registration of properties in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will begin in next 7-10 days.

