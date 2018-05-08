"It's Clean Politics Vs Dirty Politics In Karnataka": Rahul Gandhi Congress has been attacking the BJP for fielding tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy's brothers and those from his camp in the assembly elections.

140 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP for fielding the "corrupt Reddy gang". (File photo) New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said that the fight in Karnataka is "clean politics vs dirty politics" and "mafia vs people" as he attacked the BJP for fielding the "corrupt Reddy gang". He also claimed that his party candidates were contesting the Karnataka assembly election with contributions from the public.



"It's a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution," he said on Twitter.



The party has been attacking the BJP for fielding tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy's brothers and those from his camp in the assembly elections.



Mr Gandhi used the hashtag 'CleanPoliticswithINC' and tagged a report entitled "You decide: Dirty politics versus Clean politics?" brought out by the Congress party as part of its initiative to seek public contributions for funding its candidates.



Polling in Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 12 and the results will be out on May 15.





Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said that the fight in Karnataka is "clean politics vs dirty politics" and "mafia vs people" as he attacked the BJP for fielding the "corrupt Reddy gang". He also claimed that his party candidates were contesting the Karnataka assembly election with contributions from the public."It's a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution," he said on Twitter.The party has been attacking the BJP for fielding tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy's brothers and those from his camp in the assembly elections. Mr Gandhi used the hashtag 'CleanPoliticswithINC' and tagged a report entitled "You decide: Dirty politics versus Clean politics?" brought out by the Congress party as part of its initiative to seek public contributions for funding its candidates.Polling in Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 12 and the results will be out on May 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter