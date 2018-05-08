"It's Clean Politics Vs Dirty Politics In Karnataka": Rahul Gandhi

Congress has been attacking the BJP for fielding tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy's brothers and those from his camp in the assembly elections.

All India | | Updated: May 08, 2018 18:57 IST
140 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'It's Clean Politics Vs Dirty Politics In Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP for fielding the "corrupt Reddy gang". (File photo)

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said that the fight in Karnataka is "clean politics vs dirty politics" and "mafia vs people" as he attacked the BJP for fielding the "corrupt Reddy gang". He also claimed that his party candidates were contesting the Karnataka assembly election with contributions from the public.

"It's a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution," he said on Twitter.

The party has been attacking the BJP for fielding tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy's brothers and those from his camp in the assembly elections.

Comments
Mr Gandhi used the hashtag 'CleanPoliticswithINC' and tagged a report entitled "You decide: Dirty politics versus Clean politics?" brought out by the Congress party as part of its initiative to seek public contributions for funding its candidates.

Polling in Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 12 and the results will be out on May 15.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka elections 2018Rahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................