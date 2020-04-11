Italian Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Recovering From Coronavirus In Gurugram

The Italian woman tested negative for coronavirus after a month in hospital (Representational)

An Italian woman, who was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after testing positive for coronavirus, died due to a heart attack, a state health department official said on Friday.

The 78-year-old woman was stated to have recovered from the virus infection and tested negative after over a month at the hospital. But she died on Thursday due to a heart attack, an official said.

"This is the preliminary information that we have received from the hospital. Full details regarding the Italian tourist's death are still awaited," Gurgaon's Chief Medical Officer JS Punia said over the phone.

The patient was part of a group of 14 Italian tourists who had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted at the Gurgaon hospital. All others were later discharged.