'It Pains My Heart...': PM Cites Germany, Lanka Attacks At Christmas Event

Referencing the recent attack at a Christmas market in Germany that killed five people and Sri Lanka's 2019 Easter bombings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence and urged people to come together to fight against the challenge.

"It pains my heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruptions in society. Just a few days ago, we saw what happened at a Christmas market in Germany. During easter in 2019, churches in Sri Lanka were attacked. I went to Colombo to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the bombings. It is important to come together and fight these challenges," said the Prime Minister, addressing a Christmas programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops Conference of India in Delhi.

The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood and it is important for all to work to make this spirit stronger, said PM Modi.

"It was a very satisfactory moment for me when we safely brought Father Alexis Prem Kumar from war-torn Afghanistan a decade back. He was stuck there for eight months and was in hostage... For us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members," PM Modi said.

No matter where they are or what crisis they face, today's India sees it as its duty to bring its citizens to safety, he said.

PM Modi said it is a moment of pride that Pope Francis has made His Eminence George Koovakad a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church.

This is the first time that a Prime Minister has attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.