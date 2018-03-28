ISRO Twin Satellites To Boost Communication For Security Establishment

The cryogenic engine of the rocket, which is being tested for the sixth time, has new company: The high thrust Vikas engine, which works on liquid propellants, and will be used in the second stage to give the rocket a higher thrust.
In future, the Vikas engine may become the mainstay of Indian rockets and could even be deployed when India hoists the Chandrayaan-2 mission.
The GSAT-6A, which it will carry, is a very special communications satellite that weighs 2066 kg and cost around Rs 270 crore.
ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar said the GSAT-6A carries one of the largest antennas ISRO has built, with a diameter of 6 meters, which will open up like an umbrella once the satellite is in orbit. The huge size gives it more power, ensuring that its signals -- whether for data, video or voice -- can be received through smaller and smaller hand-held devices.
The two rockets in tandem will provide signals that that would permit two-way exchange of data even from very remote locations where mobile connectivity is still limited -- which makes it very useful for the armed forces.
Part of the Antrix-Devas agreement, the GSAT-6A and GSAT- 6 ran into controversy after the government scrapped the deal with Bengaluru-based Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. An international arbitration is still on.