'ISRO Team Has Made The Nation Proud Of Their Work': Chief Justice

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday hailed as a "historic achievement" the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole and congratulated team ISRO on the feat.

The CJI told PTI that the success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations that have successfully achieved soft landing on the lunar surface.

"It is with immense pride as a citizen of our great nation that I witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon today," he said.

"It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved the lunar landing on the south pole of the Moon," he said.

"This will help new avenues and scientific research and discovery. Truely, this lunar landing represents a milestone in the onward march of our nation," he said.

He congratulated the team ISRO and the entire scientific community on this "historic achievement". "They have truly made the nation proud of their work," Mr Chandrachud said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also congratulated the scientists involved in the project. He said the entire nation is feeling proud of the achievement.

"India has already started its journey of being number one in everything under the vibrant leadership of our Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. This is one more achievement for this great country," he said.

"A big congratulations to our scientists most of whom represent the female power of the nation. The entire nation is feeling proud. Proud to be an Indian," Mr Mehta said.

