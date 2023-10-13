As Israel-Hamas War Rages, A Security Alert In Delhi

Security has been heightened around mosques and Jewish establishments in the national capital.

As the ongoing war in Israel between security forces and Palestinian group Hamas escalates, a security alert has been sounded in New Delhi in view of potential protests in the national capital, police said.

Delhi Police personnel will be present on the streets with heavy force during Friday prayers. Security has also been stepped up at Jewish religious establishments and the Israel Embassy.

This comes after many countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany, heightened security around "potential Jewish targets" and "pro-Palestinian protesters" in view of the escalating violence in Israel.

Following the bloody attack on Israel by Hamas, France on Thursday banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the interest of public order. Critics of the ban argue that it infringes on freedom of speech and assembly.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza after Israel retaliated with fury after the surprise land-sea-air attack by Hamas left 1,300 Israelis dead. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, soon after the Hamas onslaught began, declared a "state of war' and vowed to reduce Gaza to rubble.

Indian nationals who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing war were evacuated on the first flight under Operation Ajay, which landed in New Delhi today.