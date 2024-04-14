Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE Updates: Iran Says Launched Drones, Missiles At Israel

Israel-Iran Live: Israeli Channel 12 said missiles Iran had launched would likely strike sooner.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional archenemies, with the U.S. pledging to back Israel.
Israel's military said the drones, which Iraqi security sources said were seen flying over the country from Iran, would take hours to reach their targets.
Israeli Channel 12 said missiles Iran had launched would likely strike sooner but that some missiles and drones had been shot down over Syria or Jordan.
Netanyahu Holds Israel War Cabinet Meeting: Prime Minister's Office
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet is meeting in Tel Aviv, his office said Sunday, after Iran launched a drone attack on Israel.
"Netanyahu is convening the War Management Cabinet at this time, in Kirya in Tel Aviv," the prime minister's office said.
Iran Strikes "Severe And Dangerous Escalation": Israel
The Iranian drone attack under way against Israel marks a "severe and dangerous escalation," Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Sunday.
"We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en route to Israel sent by Iran. This is a severe and dangerous escalation," Rear Admiral Hagari said.