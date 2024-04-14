India Responds As Iran Fires Drones At Israel In Major West Asia Escalation

Iran has fired over 200 drones at Israel, sparking escalation in the region

India is seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran that threatens the peace and security in the West Asia region, the Ministry of External Affairs said today, hours after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the ministry has said in its statement.

In a major escalation in the geopolitically significant region, Tehran has launched over 200 drones and missiles at Israel, stressing that it is an act of "self-defence" after Iran's diplomatic mission in Damascus was targeted.

The Israeli army has said most of the missiles were intercepted before they crossed into Israel.

US President Joe Biden has promised firm support for Israel against the Iranian attacks. "I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said on X.

US forces have been shooting down drones launched by Iran towards Israel, a defence official said. "Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region," he said.

President Biden also spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone. Netanyahu has said Israel will respond to the attack strongly and that it has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years.