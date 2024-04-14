Video: Israel's Iron Dome Intercepts Swarm Of Iranian Missiles

A 7-year-old girl was critically injured in the attacks, reported news agency AFP.

Iran late on Saturday launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles directly targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran's embassy in Syria's capital Damascus earlier this month. This marks the first-ever direct attack by Iran on Israel since conflict began in the region in October last year.

Israel sounded sirens across the country while a video shared by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) showed its famed Iron Dome intercepting hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles in Israeli airspace. A 7-year-old girl was critically injured in the attacks, reported news agency AFP.

Israel's military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that Iran had launched dozens of ground-to-ground missiles, including cruise missiles, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. The attack, comprising more than 200 drones and missiles, caused minor damage to an Israeli military facility but it managed to intercept the majority of the 200 drones and missiles launched by Iran, with most intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace, said Hagari.

"A short while ago, dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory. A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure," the IDF said in a statement.

"Over the past few hours, many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory and intercepted. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory. The IDF is deployed on all fronts, prepared, and continuing to defend Israeli territory," it added.

Following the attack, Israeli officials promised a "significant response,". Iran, in turn, justified its actions as retaliation for what it perceived as Israeli aggression, citing an earlier strike on its Damascus consulate that resulted in the death of three senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, condemned Iran's attack, expressing deep concern about the potential for further escalation and the broader regional implications. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden reiterated America's unwavering support for Israel, pledging "ironclad" backing amid the escalating tensions.



