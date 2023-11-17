PM Modi Condemns Death Of Civilians In Israel-Hamas War, Calls For Dialogue

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of exercising restraint and prioritising dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the deaths of civilians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and highlighted the urgent need for unity and cooperation among the Global South in the face of escalating challenges rising in West Asia due to the conflict.

Speaking at the e inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi emphasised India's unwavering stance against violence and terrorism, including the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of exercising restraint and prioritising dialogue as the cornerstones of conflict resolution.

"We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7," PM Modi said. "We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas."

"After talking to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, we have also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. This is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good," he added.

The Global South refers to a collection of countries, primarily situated in the Southern Hemisphere in Asia, Africa and South America, with varied levels of economic development. While these countries do not share identical characteristics, they often grapple with common challenges such as poverty, inequality, and limited access to resources.

Over 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a sensational land-sea-air assault on October 7. In retaliation, Israel pounded the Gaza Strip - a Hamas stronghold - with airstrikes, killing over 11,000 people in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.