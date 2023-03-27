Israel Embassy, Including Ambassador, Go On Strike. The Reason Is...

Israel's biggest labour union has called a strike

Israel's embassy in India is participating in a strike called by its biggest labour union in protest against the hard-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial push to overhaul the justice system.

"The Histadrut, Israel's largest labour union, instructed all government employees to go on strike, including Israel's diplomatic missions around the world. The embassy of Israel will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided," Israel's embassy in India said in a statement this evening.

Officials of all Israeli missions in India and around the world will remain on strike until it is called off.

Mr Netanyahu was due to address the nation later today, a day after sacking his defence minister who had broken ranks over the divisive issue, and after President Isaac Herzog again urged an immediate stop to the reform push.

Israel's top trade union chief later today called a general strike over the package, which would weaken the powers of the judiciary and which demonstrators have for months decried as a threat to Israel's democracy.

"I am calling a general strike," Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a televised address. "We have a mission to stop this legislative process and we will do it," he added, vowing to "continue to fight".

The Israel Medical Association quickly followed suit, announcing "a full strike in the health system" that will impact all public hospitals.

The stoppage also affected flights at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Liza Dvir, a spokeswoman for the Israel Airports Authority, told news agency AFP.

The nationwide walkout was called hours after Mr Herzog pressed for an immediate halt to the judicial programme, following demonstrations in Tel Aviv overnight.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel... I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," Mr Herzog said in a statement.

The plan to hand more control to politicians and diminish the role of the Supreme Court has ignited months of protests and sparked concern from Israel's top allies including the US.

The White House noted that President Joe Biden recently told Mr Netanyahu that "democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship".

Mr Netanyahu's government, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-orthodox allies, has argued the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

With inputs from AFP