4 Arrested For Blast Near Israel Embassy Days After CCTV Footage Released

The National Investigation Agency had released a CCTV clip earlier this month (File)

Four people have been arrested by the Delhi police's special cell from Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district in connection with the Israel Embassy blast case. They have been brought to the national capital on transit remand and are being interrogated, sources said, adding their mobile phones were allegedly shut at the time of the explosion in January this year.

Those arrested have been identified as Nazir Hussain, Zulfikar Ali Wazir, Aiaz Hussain and Muzammil Hussain, police said.

The National Investigation Agency, which has been investigating the high-profile case, had released a CCTV clip earlier this month that showed two men near the Israel Embassy on the day of the blast.

A low-intensity IED (improvised explosive device) exploded near the Israel embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi on January 29. The blast caused no harm to life or property, except shattering the windowpanes of three vehicles parked nearby.

The explosion took place on a day India and Israel were celebrating 29 years of their diplomatic ties.

The central government had called the blast a terrorist act and handed over the investigation to the anti-terror agency.

Soon after the blast, then Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had full confidence in the Indian authorities that they would investigate the incident and ensure safety of the people of Israel in India.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar later tweeted that he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart and assured him of protecting the country's Embassy and its diplomats in India.