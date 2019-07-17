Israel Aerospace Signs $50 Million Follow-Up Deal With Indian Navy

State-owned defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries said on Wednesday it signed a $50 million follow-up contract to provide complementary missile systems to the Indian navy and India's MDL Shipyard.

The agreement involves a range of maintenance and other services for sub-systems of Israel Aerospace's naval medium range surface-to-air missile.

"This contract is a breakthrough as it advances us from system development and delivery to looking after the operational needs of our customers," said Boaz Levi, general manager of the Systems, Missiles & Space Group at Israel Aerospace.

