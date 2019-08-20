Zakir Naik, Wanted In India, Banned From Making Speeches In Malaysia

Zakir Naik fled India in 2016 and was granted permanent residency by Malaysia

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted by India for inciting extremism through hate speeches and money laundering, has been banned from giving speeches in Malaysia. Zakir Naik had earlier been charged by Malaysian authorities with making inflammatory speeches and questioned by local police on Monday. On August 3, Zakir Naik had said Hindus in Malaysia have "100 times" more rights than Muslims in India. He also made insensitive remarks against the Chinese Malaysian community.

Zakir Naik, 53, a controversial figure who labelled the 9/11 terror attacks an "inside job", fled India three years ago and moved to Muslim-dominated Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency by the previous government.

Last week Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir said that status could be revoked if it could be proven that his actions had harmed his country's "well-being".

"He (Zakir Naik) has PR status. We can take that away if he does something that is detrimental to the well-being of the nation," the Prime Minister was quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

India has made a formal request to Malaysia asking for his extradition. However, Prime Minister Mahathir has said his country had the right not to accede to that request.

The Prime Minister also said it was "quite clear" Zakir Naik wanted to participate in racial politics. "He is stirring up racial feelings. The police will have to investigate whether it is causing tension; obviously, it is," he said.

He said that as a permanent resident Zakir Naik is not allowed to participate in politics.

"You can preach (religiously) but he wasn't doing that. He was talking about Chinese going back to China and Indians going back to India. I have never said such things. But he did. That is politics," Mr Mahathir added.

The Malaysian government has in the past appeared reluctant to move against Zakir Naik for fear it could upset some Muslims as well as provide ammunition to political opponents.

In 2010 Naik -- who founded the Peace TV channel, which has a huge global following -- was barred from entering Britain.

In a July 2008 broadcast Naik suggested that Al-Qaeda was not responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Muslims make up about 60 per cent of the 32 million people in Malaysia. The rest are mostly ethnic Chinese and Indians, most of whom are Hindus.

With input from ANI, PTI, IANS

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.