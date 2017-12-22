ISIS Threat Among Issues On Table In January Meet Of Top Security Officers

Forced conversions, illegal indoctrination and the ISIS threat would be discussed by top security officers in the first week of January in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some 250 senior intelligence and police officers will attend the three-day meeting being organised by the Intelligence Bureau."Issues relating to national security concerns would be discussed," Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters.An itinerary of the topics to be discussed at the conference on security has been prepared by Intelligence Bureau or IB."The meet will be attended by police officers of the rank of DGP and IGP from all states and central police organisations. They deliberate on cyber terrorism, the impact of social media on the society, cross-border terrorism and radicalisation of youth," a senior security officer told NDTV.He said PM Modi is likely to speak on new-age crimes such as cyber terrorism and radicalisation of youth, while Rajnath Singh will give an assessment on the internal security situation and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will talk about cross-border terrorism.Forced conversions and illegal indoctrination would also be discussed, the officer said, adding the National Investigation Agency is probing many such cases. Steps taken by the government to prevent youth from joining the ISIS would also be discussed in one of the sessions.According to the Home Ministry, security agencies have arrested 103 people who are suspected to be either ISIS cadre or sympathisers.The security agencies are worried as the maximum number of ISIS related cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh (17), followed by Maharashtra and Telangana (16 each), Kerala (14) and Karnataka (8).The security officers would also discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Left-wing extremism and the north-east.The conference is an annual event where senior police officers from the centre and the states meet and discuss issues. The government has been holding the meeting outside the national capital since 2014. The last three conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Hyderabad.