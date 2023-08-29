ISIS-Inspired Bomb Expert Arrested In 2022 Chittorgarh Terror Case

Both were categorised as 'most wanted' by the NIA and were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh each.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two wanted men, including the kingpin of the 2022 Chittorgarh terror case in which explosives were seized in the Rajasthan district. The accused are members of the ISIS-inspired terrorist outfit "SUFA".

The two men, Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan, alias Yusuf, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, were produced yesterday in the NIA Special Court in Jaipur.

The NIA expects that their arrest will lead the agency to establish the missing links in the case and unearth the outfit's linkages to active members and sleeper modules of ISIS in India.

"Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan were actively engaged in spreading the ISIS ideology before their arrests from Maharashtra," a senior NIA official disclosed.

According to the official, both were categorised as 'most wanted' by the NIA and were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh each.

"They were staying in Pune for around 16-17 months prior to their arrests. Both are highly trained in IED fabrication and are also involved in training their co-accused to make such devices at the poultry farm of the mastermind, Imran Khan. The said poultry farm was attached by the NIA last month," he explained.

After fleeing to Mumbai and subsequently settling in Pune last year, they organised at least two IED training and fabrication workshops in Pune. Both were arrested by the Pune police last month.

The NIA had earlier seized explosives and various components used in the fabrication of IEDs from the possession of the accused.

Investigations subsequently revealed that the two men had procured the materials and substances for fabricating IEDs with the intent of spreading terror and mayhem in Rajasthan and other parts of India.



The kingpin, Imran, and 10 other accused were charge-sheeted in the case by NIA in September last year.