Police said they had arrested a suspected ISI agent from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. (Representational)

Investigators on Wednesday arrested a man from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on suspicion that he had bugged an Indian diplomat's house in Pakistan and provided intel to the country's spy agency ISI while working as domestic help between 2015 and 2017.Ramesh Singh was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad, the Uttarakhand Police and the Directorate of Military Intelligence. Police sources say Ramesh was a cook who bugged an Indian diplomat's house in Pakistan and exchanged crucial information with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI for money. He worked as domestic help at the diplomat's house in 2015 and 2017.More details are expected at a police briefing later in the day.