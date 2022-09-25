'Is She With You?': Ex-BJP Leader's Son Asked Murdered Teen's Friend

Audio tapes in the Uttarakhand teen murder case reveal accused Pulkit Arya misleading the victim's friend

A day after Pulkit Arya, the son of a former BJP minister, who was arrested on charges of murder of a 19-year-old receptionist working at an Uttarakhand resort, two audio tapes have emerged that may help further establish Pulkit's role in the crime. The audio tapes reportedly bear conversations between the victim's friend Pushp and Pulkit, after the murder, in which the accused asks the victim's friend if he had any idea where she was.

In the audio tapes, Pulkit seems to be trying his best to mislead Pushp after he was asked about the victim, who had suddenly disappeared after meeting her friends the day before.

In the first audio tape, Pulkit can be heard telling Pushp that he had gone to Rishikesh with the victim and had returned to the resort around 9pm. The next morning, they suddenly realised that the victim had gone missing. He also claimed that he had given his phone to her for the night.

However, preliminary investigations have revealed that Pulkit's phone had probably fallen into the canal where the woman's body was dumped after a fight between her and the accused.

In reality, the victim had told her friends that she would return to the resort by 8.30pm and contact them. However, when she did not contact her friends even beyond 8.30pm, her friends tried to contact her, but her phone was not reachable. It was then that her friend Pushp started asking for the woman's address by calling her friends.

It is being suspected that Pulkit had purposely dumped the victim's body in the canal after the murder, with the sinister intention of implicating Pushp. His calculation was that if the body remained untraceable, her parents would most certainly file a police complaint, holding Pushp responsible for any wrongdoing since Pushp and the victim were close friends.

Perhaps that is why, during the phone conversation with Pushp, Pulkit wondered aloud that since the female receptionist was seen having such long conversations with Pushp, maybe she was still with him. To that, Pushp replied, saying that it was impossible for the victim to be with him since he was too far away.

Even while Pulkit was at the police station, a day after the crime, he was reportedly trying to mislead the police and the victim's friends. In the second audio tape, he can be heard saying that he was at the police station, trying to locate the resort receptionist. In an attempt to mislead the investigation, Pulkit claimed that police would soon be checking the call details of all her friends to get to the bottom of the case and that could spell danger for them.