Day After Being Fined By Court, Arvind Kejriwal Again Asks For PM's Degree

A day after the Gujarat High Court fined Delhi Chief Minister and ruled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree details were not needed, Arvind Kejriwal doubled down on his charge.

Arvind Kejriwal said the Gujarat High Court order raises a lot of question over the Prime Minister's education. "An uneducated or less educated PM is dangerous for the country," Mr Kejriwal said.

The high court yesterday set aside an order to the Gujarat University to reveal details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees.

Gujarat High Court Justice Biren Vaishnav also fined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Rs 25,000 for asking for these details when they are already in public domain. The court asked him to deposit the fine within four weeks.

"The insistence of Arvind Kejriwal to get the educational degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through RTI route, when the same is already available in the public domain, creates doubt on Kejriwal's bonafide and motive," Justice Vaishnav said.

He further observed, "Arvind Kejriwal doubtlessly used an appeal against him to kickstart and trigger a controversy not falling within the purview of the RTI Act for the objects and purpose this court need not go into".

In 2016, responding to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's RTI (Right to Information) request for details on the Prime Minister's education, then Central Information Commission M Sridhar Acharyulu directed the Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish information on PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The Gujarat University put up PM Modi's degree on its website immediately, but at the same time, challenged the Information Commission's order as a matter of principle.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the high court that the two universities should not be compelled to disclose the information.