Is Manipur Heading For A Floor Test? BJP Attempts Damage Control

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has rushed to Delhi to meet the top BJP leadership, sources said, after the opposition Congress said it would bring a no-confidence motion against the government. Congress state President Keisham Meghachandra Singh has said the party will move the motion in the assembly session that begins tomorrow.

Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra, who is the party's northeast in-charge, has rushed back to state capital Imphal to ensure that the party does not have to face embarrassment in case a floor test is held, sources said.

This is the first no-confidence motion to be moved against the BJP government after ethnic violence started in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

Last November, Conrad Sangma's National Peoples' Party (NPP) had withdrawn support to the Biren Singh-led government. It had alleged that the government had "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP's withdrawal of support, however, did not have any impact as the BJP has 37 MLAs compared to its seven. The party is also supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents.

But what could throw the BJP into disarray is the ongoing dissidence that Mr Patra was tasked to resolve. Around 12 MLAs are strongly pushing for a leadership change, and there are around six fence sitters, party sources said. The sources also added that the Speaker and the chief minister have had "differences".

If these MLAs disobey a party whip in case of a floor test, it might place the government in a very tight spot.

Sources said given the BJP's success in Delhi polls, the party high command does not want the Manipur situation to overshadow the growing positive political narrative.

So to avoid a floor test, Sambit Patra has been rushed to Imphal ahead of the budget session, party sources added.

The Congress has filed disqualification petition against five JD(U) and four NPP MLAs who support the Biren Singh government. The Speaker of state legislative assembly Satyabrata Singh has reserved his verdict.

All eyes will be on ally Naga Peoples' Front ( NPF) - a key ally of BJP - to see if it decides to abstains from voting.

Party sources added that state BJP chief A Sarda Devi has been asked to stay in state capital.

Governor AK Bhalla is also in the capital and Raj Bhawan sources have added that he has cancelled his Sunday evening appointments -- including the closing ceremony of the Ekhoigi International Film Festival.