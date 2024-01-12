Is Makar Sankranti 2024 On January 14 Or 15? Know The Correct Date

Makar Sankranti, the Hindu harvest festival, typically falls in mid-January.

Makar Sankranti is a significant festival in India that honors the Sun God and signals the conclusion of winter. It's also called the harvest festival and signifies the sun's transition into the Capricorn zodiac sign. This festival marks the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward, known as Uttarayan, considered a very auspicious time. Makar Sankranti is celebrated based on the lunar calendar, typically falling on the same day each year.

In different regions of India, this festival is known by various names, like Makara Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, and Poush Songkranti in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana. The festival holds different meanings in these regions.

According to Hindu stories, a deity named Sankranti defeated a demon called Sankarasur on the day following Makar Sankranti. Some people also believe that if someone passes away on Sankranti, they go directly to paradise.

Know the correct date and time

But this year, Makar Sankranti falls on January 15th, as it does in leap years. It usually happens on January 14th in non-leap years. Drik Panchang, the renowned Hindu calendar, predicts a Punya Kaal (auspicious period) spanning a generous 10 hours and 31 minutes from 7:15 AM to 5:46 PM on January 15th. This window offers the perfect time for traditional rituals, prayers, and offerings to the Sun God. Early risers can even catch the Maha Punya Kaal (special auspicious period), a concentrated hour of blessings from 7:15 AM to 9:00 AM.