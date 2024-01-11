Makar Sankranti 2024 History: All You Need To Know About The Harvest Festival

Makar Sankranti 2024 History and Significance: It is the year's first major festival

Makar Sankranti is one of the important festivals in India, which is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the end of winter. Also known as the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun into Makara Rashi (Capricorn constellation or zodiac). It heralds the start of longer days and the Sun moves northward, which is why this period is known as Uttarayan and is considered very auspicious. Makar Sankranti is celebrated according to the lunar calendar, so it falls almost on the same day every year.

History and significance of Makar Sankranti

The festival has both religious and seasonal significance. In ancient times, the shift of the Sun and resultant longer days were celebrated of the change of seasons - from a harsher to a milder climate. This was considered a sign of hope and positivity.

The harvest festival, it is a time of joy, abundance and celebration in the farming communities - when they reap the fruits or their hard labour.

There is also a legend associated with Makar Sankranti. In some parts of the country, it is believed that a deity named Sankranti killed a Sankarasur. A day after that, the deity killed another demon known as Kinkarasur, which is why the day is also known as Kinkrant.

Where is Makar Sankranti celebrated in India?

The festival is celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. There are variations of this festival across India and around Asia.

In West Bengal and Northeastern states of India, it is celebrated as Pousha Sankranti and Bihu, Tamil Nadu celebrates it as Thai Pongal and Kerala as Makara Vilakku.

In Gujarat, this time is celebrated as Vasi Uttarayan, Maaghe Sankrant in Nepal and Mahi in Punjab. Thailand and Cambodia also celebrate Makar Sankranti - as Songkran and Mohan Songrak respectively.

Makar Sankranti 2024 date

This year, Makar Sankranti falls on January 15, a day after Lohri. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti time is 2:45 am on January 15. The Punya Kala lasts from 7:15 am to 8:07 pm (10 hours, 31 minutes), and Maha Punya Kala is from 7:15 am to 9:00 am (1 hour, 45 minutes).