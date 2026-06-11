Is It Abhishek Banerjee? Trinamool MP Who Resigned On What Haunts Party

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, who is the latest Trinamool Congress leader to resign from the upper house and quit the party, has attributed his decision to the mandate given by the people in the recent assembly elections that led to the defeat of his party.

To a question by NDTV on whether Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee is the reason why the party seems to be imploding after the election loss, Baraik said he would not "go into personal remarks".

He did give a message to Mamata Banerjee. Calling her "Didi", the third Trinamool MP to quit from the house and the party in as many days told NDTV that she is "an honorable leader."

Baraik said he owes his decision to exit from parliament and the party to the mandate that the people have given in the recent election.

"The public doesn't want us and there are many other things... We want to work. The collaboration between the centre and the state that should have happened jointly for 50 years, did not happen," he told NDTV.

"Now when the proposal for AIIMS, a medical college, an airport and a bullet train is coming, then generally who are these for? They are for citizens. Who will benefit? The common public. Obviously, there are many such schemes which we should also support," Baraik said, explaining why he left the party that is no longer in power.

On what his plan is and whether he would join the BJP, he said he would tell when the time is right. Baraik did not mention Mamata Banerjee with a thanks even once in his resignation letter. However, he told NDTV that it was a formal letter addressed to specific leaders as per the rules and had nothing to do with any motive attributed to him.

Baraik's resignation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha chairman. A tribal leader, he had been serving as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Consultative Committee on Tribal Affairs.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the upper house and subsequently announced his decision to quit the Trinamool, citing differences with the party leadership. Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also resigned from parliament and the party yesterday.

The Trinamool is facing a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength. Last week, more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs - 58 out of 80 - broke away from the official Trinamool legislature party and secured recognition as the principal Opposition bloc in the Bengal assembly under expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

The rebel camp has since claimed that its strength has risen further.