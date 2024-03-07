Is India Ready To Face Emerging Threats? What Experts Say

New warfare has forced nations to transform strategies, including India.

The blurring of lines between peace and war and the emergence of non-state actors in a power game between state actors has forced nations to transform strategies, including India. Is the country ready to face emerging threats? Experts at NDTV's Defence Summit answered this question.

The Russia-Ukraine war, Israel's offensive against Hamas and drone and missile attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea that have affected the global sea trade have brought focus to the changing nature of warfare. The discussion focussed on the effectiveness of BrahMos missiles and the future of tanks in modern war and use of drones in wars.

"BrahMos Is Modern"

Russia used the Onyx, anti-ship supersonic cruise missiles, against Ukraine, which Kyiv reportedly claimed was intercepted and can be shot down. The extensive use of air defence systems and drones in the war has led to the question of whether BrahMos is undefeatable in the new-age war.

Atul Dinkar, Director-General at DRDO and the CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, said, "People think the Onyx missile and BrahMos are similar but let me be clear that they are not. Onyx is a dinosaur and BrahMos is a modern missile we believe that in the current context of warfare, it can hit 90 per cent of its targets.

"We started with an anti-ship missile and as requirements changed, BrahMos evolved into different variants not just by anti-ship attacks but also by ship-launched land attacks as requirements changed." BrahMos is the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile powered by its liquid ramjet engine. Mr Dinkar said, "It took several years for the Russians to build a liquid ramjet engine, which they shared with us and I have to tell you it's a piece of art." On induction of BrahMos in the Indian Air Force, Mr Dinkar said the blueprints are ready and we are raising funds and we are hopeful that by 2026 it will be inducted.

The BrahMos missile can reach up to speeds of Mach 2.8 (2.8 times the speed of sound), perform manoeuvres to evade air defence and be launched from land, sea, air and underwater.

Future Of Tanks?

The Russia-Ukraine War and Israel's ongoing offensive against Hamas in Gaza witnessed the use of tanks. Still, the attacks against the heavy machinery by drones, landmines and even Molotovs, direct the focus on whether they are redundant in modern wars.

During the initial days of the Russia-Ukraine war, a column of tanks on a highway was sitting ducks for drones, molotovs and Ukrainian air attacks. Israel's Merkava tank was attacked by a drone-dropped grenade, damaging its turret and rendering it useless.

Lt General Amit Sharma (Retired), former chief of India's nuclear command, differed from the view and said, "Tank is the only piece of equipment that will enable the infantry to move and capture the objective. Tanks provide staying part to the enemy to defend it. What we saw in Russia was poor training. Capture and defence of ground is important. Weapon systems have to change, and warfare has changed too."

Tanks move in a combined group where Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, close air support from helicopters and fighter jets, and engineers move in tandem as a battle group. In Russia, tanks had no support, they were sitting ducks for the enemy, Lt General Sharma said.

The turret of the tank, especially the T-90s, which are used by the Indian Army too, is vulnerable to attacks. The 'Jack-in-the-box' design where ammunition is stored near the turret exposes it to aerial attacks. In Russia, a "Kamikaze" drone launched by Ukraine would attack the turret and blow the tank up.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan war in 2020 saw an innovative way to counter such attacks. 'Cope-Cages' or metal grills were attached on top of turrets to reduce the impact of such attacks. T-90 Bhishmas, which are deployed in Ladakh have installed such cope-cages. Even Israeli Merkava tanks in Gaza have such systems after taking lessons from the Ukraine-Russia War.

Drones - Cheap Way To Stay In Battle

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have used drones to carry out attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea, they say "It's in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza". The attacks have affected global trade and India, which considers the Red Sea a primary area of importance in its maritime doctrine, has actively deployed warships in relief and rescue missions.

Drones offer a "risk-free" solution on a battlefield. An unmanned vehicle that can conduct strikes, and carry out surveillance without risking human life. First used in the Balkans War, their use has evolved and their deployment is central on the frontline. Ukrainians countered the asymmetry between them and Russia by creating an ecosystem of drones/robots that strike the enemy in a limited capacity but help them to stay at war.

A wave of drone attacks on the Kremlin, a fortified complex in the heart of Moscow, Russia, last year, shows how effective they are in penetrating air defence systems and helping achieve objectives.

Sameer Joshi, a defence expert and Lt General Sunil Srivastava (retired) spoke on how drones have changed the doctrine of war. "There has been a significant spike in the way robotic platforms are being used. It is indicating a doctrinal shift and robots are here to play an important role and 10-15% of robots will be there in future forces. This indicates two things - Drone help in persistence in Tactical Battle Areas (TBA) and the combination of AI, and modern tech can make any cheap drone very powerful," Sameer Joshi said.

Loitering munitions and robots are cheap and using conventional missiles proves costly according to a cost-benefit analysis. For example: Israel's Iron Dome system is one of the most effective air defense systems in the world with over 90% efficacy but a salvo of rockets fired by Hamas on October 7 proved how the system can be overwhelmed. A Tamir Missile of the system costs around $100,000 and a Hamas rocket is worth $500.

Lt General Srivastava said, "Both Russia and Ukraine have built an ecosystem of drones, mass production is taking place. It is letting them stay in the fight. Using nets, laser systems like Israel's Iron Beam, and electronic jammers are currently the most effective and cheap ways to counter drones."