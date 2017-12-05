Is BJP Government Only For Rich, Rahul Gandhi Asks In 'Question A Day' Tweet

"Is BJP government only for the rich," Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeted today as he asked the seventh question as a part of his "a question a day" campaign.Hitting out at the ruling government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Gandhi flayed the adverse impact of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax, and inflation in his tweet.However, as the Gandhi scion put out a tabulated list of essential commodities like milk, pulse, cooking gas, onions and tomatoes, giving the increase in their prices in percentage over a period of time, he tweeted wrong percentage-wise figures, IANS reported.Later, the tweet was corrected to show increase in rupees against the listed commodities.In the run up to Gujarat assembly elections, Mr Gandhi has been posting one question every day in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the poll-bound state, which will vote in assembly elections on December 9 and 14. The results will be declared on December 18.Mr Gandhi uses the tagline "22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule)" to highlight the unfulfilled promises of the ruling government.So far, he has tweeted about unemployment among youth, women safety, education, "undue benefit" to power selling companies, state debt, and Prime Minister's flagship "Housing for All" scheme.