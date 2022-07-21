Bharat Gaurav: All You Need To Know About Theme-Based Tourist Train

The 'Bharat Gaurav' trains were launched in June. (Representative Photo)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is expanding the network of its 'Bharat Gaurav' train, the special theme-based tourist train service. The main aim of this scheme is to promote domestic tourism by connecting various historical places within the country. Through these special trains, the central government wants to showcase India's rich cultural heritage. The service first started in June from Delhi's Safdarjung station and departed on the Ramayana Circuit (connecting places mentioned in Ramayana). The train has been launched under the "Dekho Apna Desh" scheme.

Here are key things to know about the 'Bharat Gaurav' train: