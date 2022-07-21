Special 'Bharat Gaurav' Trains To Visit Janakpur In Nepal

The 'Bharat Gaurav' train will take people on a 20-day tour. (Representative photo)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has announced a second run of the Bharat Gaurav train, an initiative by the central government to promote domestic tourism. These trains have been launched under the "Dekho Apna Desh" scheme to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India. Like the first tour, the train will again go to Nepal from India and connect Janakpur in the neighbouring country, said the IRCTC.

Starting from Ayodhya, the train will cover pilgrimage and heritage sites across India, including Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

To ensure additional comfort for elderly passengers, the duration of the Ramayan Yatra tour has been revised from 18 days to 20 days in its next schedule. The price for the 20-day tour will start from Rs 73,500 per person, according to IRCTC.

The train has also been fitted with an infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers as well as for public announcements. Clean toilets and enhanced security features, including CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach, have been provided for the tourists.

The train will originate from Safdarjung railway station and cover the distance of approximately 8,000 kilometres between India and Nepal on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit.

According to the website of Bharat Gaurav trains, these theme-based tourist circuit trains have been launched in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to encourage people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations across India before its 75th Independence.