Passenger Trains To Run Now: List Of Stations, How To Book Tickets

Indian Railways: The trains will run from New Delhi station connecting 15 destinations

Passenger Trains To Run Now: List Of Stations, How To Book Tickets
New Delhi: Passenger trains will restart from Tuesday, from a few cities, days before the coronavirus lockdown is due to end. Only 15 special trains (30 return journeys) will operate to begin with. Trains were stopped when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 25.

Here are details of the trains and destinations:

  1. The trains will run from New Delhi station connecting 15 destinations and will also return from these places - Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

  2. Booking for reservation in these trains will start from 4 pm on May 11 (Monday).

  3. Tickets can be booked only online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or through its mobile app. Booking of tickets through agents (both IRCTC and railway) is not allowed.

  4. It will be mandatory for passengers to wear mask and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board trains.

  5. The railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches.



Comments
CoronavirusIndian Railways

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com