Passenger Trains To Run Now: List Of Stations, How To Book Tickets

The trains will run from New Delhi station connecting 15 destinations and will also return from these places - Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start from 4 pm on May 11 (Monday).

Tickets can be booked only online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or through its mobile app. Booking of tickets through agents (both IRCTC and railway) is not allowed.

It will be mandatory for passengers to wear mask and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board trains.