IRCTC Introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Tour Packages For Devotees. Details Inside

In a bid to boost tourism in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced yet another train package for devotees. IRCTC has come up with a tour package for Jyotirlinga Yatra devotees. The package includes 7 nights- 8 days long tour in which pilgrims will explore the most sacred temples.

Interested passengers need to board a Special Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train, which will start on October 15. IRCTC shared this news on Twitter with the caption, “Pay homage at #India's most sacred temples with #IRCTCTourism's 8D/7N Jyotirling Yatra. All-incl. tour package starts at Rs. 15,150/-pp* only. Hurry!”

Pay homage at #India's most sacred temples with #IRCTCTourism's 8D/7N Jyotirling Yatra. All-incl. tour package starts at Rs. 15,150/-pp* only. Hurry! Book today on https://t.co/KS9yAiwzGL *T&C Apply@AmritMahotsav#AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 18, 2022

The package will cover jyotirlingas including Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.

Know the duration of the Jyotirlinga Yatra package

The tour will start on October 15 and end on October 22. The pilgrims will explore destinations including Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach. The package will have various onboarding and de-boarding points including Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, and Virangana Laxmi Bai.

Cost and facilities included in the package

The total cost of the package is Rs 15,150. Passengers will have to travel in a sleeper class, and it includes accommodations, transfer between the sites, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, and travel insurance.

Passengers can get detailed information to visit the IRCTC website.

Recently, the IRCTC announced the launch of the 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with the newly launched Bharat Gaurav Rake on September 30.

