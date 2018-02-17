Iran's Rouhani To Meet PM; Visa, Oil And Chabahar On The Table: 10 Facts

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani meets with PM Narendra Modi in Tehran in May 2016 (File)
New Delhi:
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today on the last of his three-day visit of the country. He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind. Mr Rouhani's visit comes a month after the Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was here, indicating India's delicate balancing act. The Iranian President's first stop was Hyderabad where he visited the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tomb. This was his second visit to Hyderabad and the first after becoming Iran's President in 2013. Addressing people at the Makkah Masjid after offering Friday prayers, he talked about "unity against western powers" and praised India for "peaceful coexistence"
of people of different religions.