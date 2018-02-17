Iran President's India Visit LIVE: Hassan Rouhani, PM Modi Meet; Trade, Chabahar Port On Agenda

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is on a 3-day visit to India. Both countries aim to boost bilateral ties

09:58 (IST) Ahead of the bilateral meeting between both countries, President Rouhani said, "We, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, believe that the people of Iran and India have had friendly relations with each other. We have had (close) cultural, economic and other relations with each other since the last many centuries." President Rouhani was given a state reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. 09:57 (IST) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is on a three-day visit to India, said that the current century belongs to Asia where New Delhi and Tehran have a very important role to play. He also emphasised on the importance of the Chabahar port being jointly built in southeastern Iran, saying it will open the transit route for India to Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian countries as well as Europe. 09:56 (IST) Ahead of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Iran has expressed willingness to share its vast oil and natural gas resources with India for the prosperity of its people and offered to simplify visa norms to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

