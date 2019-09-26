Bengal IPS Officer First To Be Arrested In Narada Cash-For-Favours Sting

SMH Mirza was arrested and produced in court by the CBI on Wednesday.

A senior police officer has become the first to be arrested in the 2016 Narada sting that showed Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal allegedly taking cash for favours. SMH Mirza was arrested and produced in court by the CBI on Wednesday.

Mr Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the a website called Narada News. He was allegedly seen on camera accepting cash on behalf of politicians.

In all, 13 people were seen Narada tapes, including seven MPs, four ministers, one MLA and an IPS officer. Of the 7 MPs, Sultan Ahmed died and Mukul Roy joined BJP in 2017. Of four ministers, Sovan Chatterjee joined BJP on 14 August.

The sting operation was conducted in 2014 by Mathew Samuels posing as a businessman and was seen in the tapes offering money to many Trinamool Congress leaders. It came to be known as the "Narada" scandal. The video clips, which surfaced before the 2016 Bengal election, allegedly showed Trinamool leaders accepting bribes. In 52 hours of footage, 13 people were seen taken a total of Rs. 60.5 lakh.

Last month, Mathew Samuel was questioned by the CBI jointly with Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP KD Singh, who he claims funded the sting against his own party. "He specifically told me to focus on Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's Banerjee's nephew," Mr Samuel said after being questioned by the CBI.

The ruling BJP has repeatedly targeted Bengal's ruling party with "Narada and Sarada (chit fund scam)" jibes while campaigning for the national election earlier this year.

The Trinamool, which has been stunned by the BJP's impressive haul in the national election - 18 of 42 seats - will take another major blow to its image if more of its members are arrested in the run-up to the 2021 state elections. In 2016, the Trinamool increased its seats in the state assembly. But this time, it is negotiating far more challenging circumstances, with the BJP making deep inroads on its turf.

