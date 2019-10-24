Probe Agency Seeks 7 Days To Question P Chidambaram, Court Reserves Order

The ED had taken the custody of 74-year old Congress leader P Chidambaram on October 16.

A Delhi court has reserved its order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking 7-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly.

The probe agency has sought 7-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for P Chidambaram, said the former minister is very ill and sought 2-day interim bail for treatment in Hyderabad.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED told the court that documentary evidence has come to light which shows Mr Chidambaram's connection to money laundering.

The law officer said P Chidambaram's pace decreased while answering certain questions during interrogation and more time is needed to quiz him.

