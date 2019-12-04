INX Media Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Grants Bail To P Chidambaram

INX Media Case: The High Court on November 15dismissed P Chidambaram's bail plea

The Supreme Court grants bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. On November 28, the top court had reserved the order on the petition filed by former finance minister Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The High Court on November 15 dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offense. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the top court verdict on P Chidambaram's bail plea:

Dec 04, 2019 10:38 (IST) Justice Bopanna is reading out the bail plea order in the case