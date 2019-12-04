INX Media Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Grants Bail To P Chidambaram

The Supreme Court grants bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. On November 28, the top court had reserved the order on the petition filed by former finance minister Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
The High Court on November 15 dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offense. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the top court verdict on P Chidambaram's bail plea:
Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram arrives at the residence of Kapil Sibal (one of the lawyers representing P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case). Supreme Court will pronounce the order on P Chidambaram's petition seeking bail in the case, today. pic.twitter.com/Nc8KJUH2Ki- ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019