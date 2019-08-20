INX Media Case Live Updates: CBI Team Visits P Chidambaram's House In Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's petition for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. The court's action has opened up the possibility of his arrest in the case. Rejecting his bail request, the judge said," Facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, that is, the key conspirator in this case". A CBI team, meanwhile, visited Mr Chidambaram's house in Delhi.

Here are the live updates on action against P Chidambaram: