On P Chidambaram Bail Plea, Court Seeks Probe Agency's Response

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea of senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media money-laundering case.

Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the bail application and asked the agency to file its reply within a week.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on November 4.

Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media corruption case, is under the ED''s custody that ends on Thursday.

