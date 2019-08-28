INX Case Live Updates: Top Court To Hear P Chidambaram's Plea Against Arrest By Enforcement Directorate Today

P Chidambaram is already in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Supreme Court will today hear Former Union minister P Chidambaram's plea to get protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. On Tuesday, Mr Chidambaram was granted a day's protection by the top court. The senior Congress leader is already in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested him last week. Mr Chidambaram's legal team had argued that the Enforcement Directorate case against him does not stand, since the particular law was not there when the alleged offence was committed. It also demanded that the Enforcement Directorate produce the transcript of their questioning session with the senior Congress leader, which, they say, is evidence that he was not being evasive.

Here are the LIVE updates on P Chidambaram's case in the Supreme Court:

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.