Haryana Gangster, 19, On Interpol Radar, Fled To US Using Fake Passport

A 19-year-old from Haryana has been charged by the Interpol of criminal conspiracy and several attempts to murder. Yogesh Kadian, who moved to the US two years ago, is also among those believed to be leading the charge to take down rival gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sources said.

Currently part of the Babinha gang in the US, Kadian is considered an expert in state-of-the-art weapons. He had fled a juvenile to the US on a fake passport when he was 17.

In its notice, the Interpol has charged him of "criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention and possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition".

According to sources, he has links with Bambiha gang and also Khalistani terrorists. To probe the Khalistani connect, his house and known hideouts in India had recently been raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A reward of Rs 1.5 lakh has also been issued for information on the gangster, while Interpol has put out a red corner notice against Kadian.

A Red Corner Notice is a request to the law enforcement authorities of Interpol's member countries to find and temporarily detain a person until extradition, surrender, or a similar legal process can take place.

Earlier, Interpol issued a Red Notice to all member countries against gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, who is believed to be living abroad.

They are currently working on a plan to take down the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and establish their dominance in US and Canada, sources said.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in Ahmedabad jail on drug smuggling charges that are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Bishnoi is also an accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

He recently made the headlines again when he claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada. Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed in Canada in inter-gang violence.

He has also threatened Salman Khan multiple times in the past. Earlier this year, he sent an email to the Bollywood actor warning him of the consequences if he did not watch Bishnoi's interview to a news channel.