Interpol Sent Back India's Request For Notice Against Khalistan Separatist

Sikhs for Justice was banned by the centre in 2019 for anti-India activities.

The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, has sent back India's request for a Red Corner Notice on terror charges against Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun with queries, sources said.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation had submitted all inputs given by Indian agencies, but the Interpol raised queries and returned it.

Government sources stressed that Interpol did not flag any "misuse" of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as indicated in some news reports, as the global anti-crime organisation does not make such comments.

Some news reports had said that the UAPA has been criticised for being "misused" to target minority groups and rights activists without "respecting" their right to due process and a fair trial.

The Canada-based founder and legal advisor of pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) was in May named as the main accused in connection with the appearance of 'Khalistan' banners and graffiti on the walls of Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. His organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was banned by the centre in 2019 for anti-India activities.

In January this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh in cash for those providing information about SFJ operative Jaswinder Singh Multani who is wanted for hatching conspiracy with ISI operatives to carry out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India.

Multani, a close associate of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, came to notice for arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives from across the border to Punjab. These weapons were sent with the help of his Pakistan-based operatives and arms smugglers. He had allegedly planned to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab by using the smuggled consignments through gangsters and extremists in the state.