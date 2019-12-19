Internet Suspended In UP's Sambhal After Protesters Set Buses On Fire

This is the first incident of an attack on state-run buses in Uttar Pradesh amid Citizenship protests

Internet services have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after a public bus was set ablaze and another damaged as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, District Magistrate (DM) Avinash K Singh said.

Some of the protesters also pelted stones at a police station, he said. "The internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent rumour-mongering," the DM added.

One state roadways bus was set on fire in Chaudhary Sarai area of the district today afternoon while another was damaged, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

This is the first incident of an attack on state-run buses in the state amid violent protests against the CAA.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibiting unlawful assembly is in force in the state and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19, Uttar Pradesh Police Chief OP Singh said.