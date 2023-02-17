Internet Cut After 10 Injured In Clashes In Arunachal's Itanagar

The police had to resort to lathi charge and fire gas shells to control the protesters.

Over 10 people were injured after clashes broke out between protesters and police in Itanagar during a protest against the recent leak in the question paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination. Subsequently, internet was cut in the area and prohibitory orders were enforced.

The police had to resort to lathi charge and fire gas shells to control the protesters.

"To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort to baton charges upon the protesters. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region to to deal with any untoward situation and to maintain law & order," Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O) said.

Pan Arunachal Join Steering Committee (PAJSC) on Friday observed a mass movement and called a 12-hour bandh over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has for now called off the swearing-in event of the state Public Service Commission members.

"We have called off the swearing-in of members and chairman (of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission). On February 18, I invite members of the pan-Arunachal joint steering committee. All stakeholders who want to attend it are welcome at the Civil Secretariat at 11 am," said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"We believed that formation of the Commission by swearing in of the new chairman and members would be for public good as it would pave the way for conduction of examinations and offer aspirants a fair opportunity without wasting much time," the Chief minister further added.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the clash that broke out today and appealed for calm.

"We are more than concerned about the unfortunate paper leak and determined to revive and rejuvenate the APPSC. We have no other intention but to provide free, fair and equal opportunities to our youth through the Commission," he added.